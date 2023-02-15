Did you catch the Feb. 7 Town Council meeting? If not, here’s what you missed: A total waste of time.
It seems that our new councilpersons have a collective trigger finger. Under the lazy leadership of Allen Skillicorn, they are like lemmings going over the ledge, ready to reverse well-informed decisions with little understanding of the issues at hand.
After the marathon five-hour meeting of Jan. 3, when the ROT bloc summarily dismissed the results of seven months of study, the “repealed” sign ordinance appeared on the agenda once again. When council was asked to conduct a line-by-line assessment, they postponed the conversation, realizing after the fact that they needed more time to understand what they were voting for. Ready. Fire. Aim.
In yet another waste of time, after denying funding for a storage unit, the new councilpersons decided that this unit that houses loaner wheelchairs and other medical equipment was necessary after all. The council reversed its decision after our Community Services team provided a tour and information about the much-needed equipment. Allen Skillicorn was the lone “no” vote. Ready. Fire. Aim.
The new prayer policy continues to be fuzzy in application. Ready. Fire. Aim.
This is the same Allen Skillicorn who campaigned against the school bond and is now touting himself as a savior of our high school football field.
Skillicorn, who campaigned on his promise to fix our streets, has indicated that he supports tax-cutting measures that could cause our town to lose up to $2.9 million annually. Let’s not lose more time and money due to his scattershot approach.
Ready. Fire. Aim. Is this how you run your work? Your home? Your personal life? We need to hold our elected leaders to the same standard to which we hold ourselves.