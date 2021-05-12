If anyone saw the council meeting May 4, as I did, it just left me asking myself, “Are you kidding me?”
When the idea of the Town supporting the addition to our War Memorial wall was introduced (by Spelich and recommended by Magazine) and a consensus was reached by all about the amount that the Town would support, we thought, “Great!” Last night, Councilwoman McMahon decided she’d like the amount lowered by $9,000. She claimed to be from a military family. Is this how you support and honor our military?
Fortunately, we have people on our Council who truly support our veterans. Thank you, council members Spelich, Friedel, Magazine, Scharnow and Grzybowski for your support of our efforts and our veterans!