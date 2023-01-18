After the swearing in of the FHUSD School Board members on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a discouraging thing happened. Newly elected board members Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid did their best to take over the School Board by nominating each other as president and vice president.

Smarter board members Dana Saar, Jill Reed and newcomer Lillian Acker had no part of that horseplay. And of note, the likes of Crystal Cavanaugh and her supporters were there to cheer on their chosen ones, the same ones that actively campaigned against the school district override and bond issue last November. Settle and Reid want to do anything they can to dismantle our school district. Mark my words.