As I continue to read more and more about Councilman Skillicorn’s comments and actions, I wonder why they no longer wanted him in Illinois but we unwittingly appeared to want him here in Fountain Hills and on our Town Council.
In accordance with all the comments in the April 19 Fountain Hills Times, it seems like he may be a very delusional person. Did he really see and hear someone near a tent on State Trust Land yell out, “Hey, I’m homeless and I’m keeping watch on your children. I’ll tell you why later.” What was Skillicorn doing in that area, after all?
My brother-in-law has traveled around the world several times. During one trip, while in Greece, he stayed in one area for a while helping some locals gather stones from their fields and building fences to separate farmland pastures. While helping these people he slept in a nearby cave with a few others. Does this make him a homeless person? Absolutely not. He was broadening his travel experience and helping out his fellow man.
Mr. Skillicorn appears to want videos to watch and make up his mind about at some other time. Wake up and smell the roses. Our town’s people do not need this. Tired of it!