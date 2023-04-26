As I continue to read more and more about Councilman Skillicorn’s comments and actions, I wonder why they no longer wanted him in Illinois but we unwittingly appeared to want him here in Fountain Hills and on our Town Council.

In accordance with all the comments in the April 19 Fountain Hills Times, it seems like he may be a very delusional person. Did he really see and hear someone near a tent on State Trust Land yell out, “Hey, I’m homeless and I’m keeping watch on your children. I’ll tell you why later.” What was Skillicorn doing in that area, after all?