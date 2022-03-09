Russia and Iran are bloody partners in the Syrian war. Iran chants “death to America.” Russia has tacitly threatened nuclear war against the West, has bombed a nuclear plant in Ukraine, and is currently being sanctioned by the U.S. Russia and Iran are interested in missiles which cross oceans.
This past year, the U.S. has purposely made itself vulnerable for fossil fuels and created an international energy vacuum which has driven oil prices sky-high. Incredibly, the U.S. administration has indicated purchasing oil from major polluters and war criminals Iran and Russia is “on the table.”
So why is the U.S. permitting Russia to represent the American people in negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran? Why do we have any faith in negotiations with the largest state sponsor of terror in the Middle East? This is beyond comprehension on so many levels. How did we get here?
If the nuclear deal goes through – a pretty good chance – it will be in Russian and Iranian interest, and “…a hard rain is gonna fall.” Get ready, we have at least three more years of this stuff ahead.