I want to take this opportunity to let folks know my heartfelt thanks for nominating and voting for me for the Fountain Hills Chamber “Volunteer of the Year” award. I accepted this honor on behalf of all volunteers everywhere, as we know they are the backbone of any strong community.
As I looked out into the audience from center stage, I realized how many entrepreneurs, small business owners, service organizations and steadfast community supporters have partnered with the Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). I failed to recognize them in my callout during my very brief acceptance speech and hope this note will serve to bring attention to the collaborative spirit and giving nature of so many. The PTO could not accomplish what we do for our schools without these community partnerships.
Lastly, as I wind down my second year as PTO president, I want to thank our Board of Directors for their unwavering support, dedication and passion to serve our Falcon family.