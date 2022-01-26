Last week Joe Biden asked, “What do Republicans stand for?”
Here’s a short list: Build the wall, secure the border, lower inflation, energy independence again, punish criminals, not victims and support gun rights.
Furthermore, Biden accused over half the population, including large numbers of new, minority Republican members, as racists. Really!
The Constitution’s “Election Clause” explicitly gives major powers to states’ legislators to run elections. It gives congress certain rights to pass election laws as necessary. One of those occasions was when Democrats filibustered (interesting!) the legislation, while Republicans flocked to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Bill. Today’s Bill, Senator Kelly supported, is very different. It’s an attempt by Washington’s Socialist Party to usurp states’ rights and seize control of elections for themselves.
The majority of Republicans at all levels are for some election reform but what was included in the Washington bill was horrendous. Senator Kelly in his vote just stated that IDs should no longer be required. Really. Are 80% of the electorate, who support IDs, racist? It isn’t voter suppression. If you are a citizen, rich or poor, and don’t have a driver’s license you can easily obtain a state ID for free.
One person, one vote is the cornerstone of our fragile Democracy. A voter block in one area having never voted, all vote and mail their ballots on the very same day is blatantly suspicious. The Socialist bill was silent on ballot harvesting. There were many last-minute changes made across the country before the 2020 election.
Remember, Maricopa Recorder Fontes, now running for secretary of state, was ordered by the Democrat secretary of state not to mail ballots he had printed, to everyone on the Maricopa roles whether alive or dead. No wonder half the country’s confidence in the integrity of elections was shaken.