I am voting for President Trump because he is doing what I think is right for our country. He stands up against the Washington, D.C., establishment.
He lowered my taxes. He says what he believes – despite constant attacks by the mainstream media. He supports and respects the military and police. He believes in school choice. He genuinely loves America and is not ashamed to be a patriot. He is against open borders and sanctuary cities.
We are in a time of “politics of personal destruction.” As citizens, we need to look at what our candidates stand for.