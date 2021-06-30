At the risk of offending some of my fellow party members, I want to go on record and say that, in my opinion, Arizona’s voting system – including the absentee/early voting procedures – could serve as a standard for the entire country.
The equipment functions as designed, and the processing of ballot and counting is done in a two-party fashion. Mailed-in ballot envelopes must be signed and are compared manually by humans, not a machine. Most problems are those created by individuals attempting to void someone’s ballot by telling them to use the wrong kind of pen, etc.
I have no issue with removing names from the permanent early ballot program if they do not vote in two successive elections. Mail-in ballots should be by request, not universal, and ballot harvesting should be discouraged. I do believe that registering to vote should be accomplished in person, with proof of citizenship presented. Our system makes voting easy for all and at a reasonable cost to the government.
We the people should resist any attempt to make changes that favor one party/side over another or makes voting more difficult for any. We should also demand our elected officials perform the duty they were elected to do and stop this insane push, by both parties, attempting to effect changes that favor one side over the other!