Mail-in ballots should not have an option to “cross out” if one makes a mistake on a ballot. If you made an error, you should have to go to a local election facility on Election Day and there should be a way for you to receive another clean ballot as your original is destroyed in front of an election monitor.
If the election district insists on allowing this, then the person casting the ballot, at the very minimum, should have to sign that ballot indicating that they have altered their choice. That signature must then be compared to the envelope signature that each voter must sign for verification.
Without these kinds of safeguards in place, any ballot could be altered after submission. Making voting easier and more convenient should not compromise voting security.