Just want to set the record straight. Crystal Cavanaugh’s assertion that “…the previous council mostly had 5-2 votes on important issues…because there were only two actual conservatives or middle-of-the Council voters” is false. There were, indeed, four Democrats and three Republicans on the 2020-22 Council. However, there is no evidence that indicates that there was a 4-3 voted on “important” issues. In fact, as you will see below, many votes were unanimous.

*The first sign ordinance passed 4-3 with a Democratic councilwoman dissenting. The final ordinance was unanimous.