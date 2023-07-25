Just want to set the record straight. Crystal Cavanaugh’s assertion that “…the previous council mostly had 5-2 votes on important issues…because there were only two actual conservatives or middle-of-the Council voters” is false. There were, indeed, four Democrats and three Republicans on the 2020-22 Council. However, there is no evidence that indicates that there was a 4-3 voted on “important” issues. In fact, as you will see below, many votes were unanimous.
*The first sign ordinance passed 4-3 with a Democratic councilwoman dissenting. The final ordinance was unanimous.
*The sober living home ordinance passed 6-1.
with Councilman Mike Scharnow dissenting.
*Dedication of nearly all pandemic funds to streets. Unanimous. And some of the funds
were distributed to businesses and non-profits as grants. Unanimous.
*Desert Vista crosswalk. Unanimous.
*The hiring of professionals to perform public safety assessments. Unanimous. As were the decisions to stay with MCSO and to form our own fire department.
*General Plan. Implementation including the voter-approved environmental element. Unanimous.
*Transportation plan including bike and walkability aspects. Unanimous.
*Joint restroom project with the Sanitary District. Unanimous
*Short-term rental changes, Community Center improvements, zoning /SUPs for housing and medical facilities, Park Place, legal settlements. All either unanimous or mix of votes not aligned by party.
*Every budget including capital projects, personnel and fee changes. Unanimous
A bit of research would have shown that this Council not only had significant camaraderie,
but normally voted on issues based on facts, not party affiliation, as has been charged.