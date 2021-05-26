Senator Kelly, you were elected by assuring people constantly that you were not just another liberal Democrat. You reminded everyone repeatedly that you were going to work for Arizona. People believed you. Prove it.
In the Senate is a bill, S.1, “For the People Act.” S.1 mandates that the federal government eliminate state election laws. The Constitution, however, gives election laws exclusively to state legislators.
S.1 eliminates voter ID laws and requires accepting ballots 10 days late. It mandates sending out universal mail-in ballots and makes it more difficult to clean up voter rolls. S.1 automatically registers all people to vote through every government agency, even up to election day. By not requiring a picture ID, how many ineligible people would vote? It allows people to register online with no signature on file. Will anyone care to know who they are?
S.1 eliminates provisional ballots. People will get another regular ballot, encouraging voting twice. S1 bans courts enforcing any penalties for voting illegally. States must register 16- and 17-year-olds, encouraging underage voting. It provides for ballot harvesting. S.1 would devastate any voting integrity.
Any opposing opinion brings out charges of “voter suppression,” immediately followed by “you are racist.” A recent AP poll indicates 72 percent of people want voter ID for voting integrity, but asking for ID when voting is somehow racist? What garbage.
Eliminating voter rolls of dead people, removing people who have left Arizona, or having to show ID is not voter suppression. People come to America from all over the world for a freer future. If Democracy fails here, it is gone.
Never is there a voice for “voter integrity” from Democrats. Why is that? Prove that you care about the integrity of our voting process, vote against this bill.