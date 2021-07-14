In last week’s Times, “Civic health” letter-writer Kristine Bartanen proceeds to criticize the election process in Arizona, especially some recent efforts to enhance election integrity and restore voter confidence in elections.
Kristine’s letter characterizes requiring proof of identification for mail-in ballots, securing ballot drop boxes and having poll workers confirm that people who vote are actually in the voter database as unnecessary “barriers” to voting.
Certainly, the right to vote is to be cherished and protected, but we must also protect the concept of one person, one vote. This is essential for “civic health.” Ask yourself some questions. If you personally follow the law and vote only once, but in the absence of voter ID, someone else is allowed to vote multiple times. Do you consider that to be fair to you or to anyone else who follows the rules?
Is it really that hard to obtain acceptable voter ID? After all, you need it to drive, to get on a plane and other common activities. Is it really that hard to register to vote in advance of an election and take that personal responsibility as an aspect of “civic health?” In Arizona, you can vote by mail several weeks before an election. How much easier can it get?
Kristine urges support of the misleadingly-titled “For the People Act.” In case you don’t know, that bill federalizes elections, taking constitutional authority to regulate elections from the individual states. Do you really want more federal control and power? It weakens voter ID requirements. Do you want that? It provides for federal funding of candidates. Do you really want your tax dollars to be given to candidates with whom you don’t agree? The problems go on and on.