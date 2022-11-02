Everyone must vote! As bleak as our current situation is, it requires all to step up and fight for our freedom to strive for the American Dream of becoming whatever we want on our own merits. The government must be curtailed to the duties the Constitution set for them, which does not include handouts of newly printed money.
Congress has not done its duty for many years. Younger folk must be voted into seats and, once there, get immediately to work, not sit and enjoy the benefits for years. The Senate must get enough younger, eager souls voted to that group so there will be a surety of being able to override presidential vetoes, which will surely be coming when legislation President Biden’s handlers do not accept comes to his desk.