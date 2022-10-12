As a retired superintendent of Fountain Hills Unified School District, and having two granddaughters who attend school in the district, I urge voters to support the upcoming bond and override this November.
Passing these issues will help to provide funding for much-needed renovations and improvements to the District’s buildings, technology and student transportation. Much-needed upgrades in safety and security measures will be implemented as well. A more in-depth explanation of how these funds will be utilized is given on the District website. I encourage you to access this information to help make an educated decision on voting yes to support our District.