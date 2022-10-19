I would encourage the voters of our beautiful town to vote yes for the Fountain Hills Unified School District bond and override this November.
Good schools make for good neighborhoods and good neighborhoods protect the value and equity in our homes and enhance the safety and security of our community. Our homes and schools are some of our largest and best investments.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District is proposing to use the funds from these two initiatives for improvements and renovation to school sites as well as safety and security upgrades to school facilities that are critical in the world that we live in today.
In addition, there will be technology upgrades which include student computers and instructional software, textbooks and online resources which will continue to benefit our children and achieve academic excellence.
In today’s times our resources must be invested wisely. I have seen over the years how our community has invested in our schools and the positive returns that we have received from those investments. I urge us to continue to invest in our schools and vote yes.