We encourage you to vote yes in the November election for the Fountain Hills School District “District Additional Assistance” override (DAA) and the 2022 bond program.
The DAA override provides funding each year for the ongoing capital needs for the FHUSD that cannot be paid for otherwise. It gives the district the ability to purchase things like technology upgrades, textbooks, transportation needs and many other items. This is the replacement of an existing tax, and all of the funds go to our schools. This is an investment in our community that residents should continue to make to ensure that our schools maintain their high level of achievement.