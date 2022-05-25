Fountain Hill’s extraordinary home sales in the last two years have brought us many new neighbors who will vote in our community for the first time in 2022. Welcome to Fountain Hills. Please cast your vote wisely. I hope you will join me in voting for Ginny Dickey for mayor.
During the last four years, Mayor Dickey has consistently demonstrated extraordinary energy. This is not a ceremonial position. This job requires full-time energy, commitment and devotion. Small-town government, like small businesses, must live with tight budgets and lean staffs. Unlike Phoenix, Scottsdale or Tempe, our mayor cannot delegate work to research assistants or a lieutenant mayor. To do well, a small-town mayor must commit the time and the energy.
Ginny Dickey has repeatedly shown that she will carry the load. In Fountain Hills, the mayor is also a member of Town Council and must perform all legislative duties in addition to her executive leadership responsibilities. Because she previously served as a Council member (2006-2014), she is uniquely prepared to wear both hats.
Because the Mayor sets the tone for all Fountain Hills employees, Mayor Dickey’s hands-on, hard-working style has proven contagious. I commend our community’s public employees for maintaining a high level of service and performance during the pandemic.
Please join me in voting for energy personified, our Mayor, Ginny Dickey.