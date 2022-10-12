I am supporting Libby Settle for the Fountain Hills School Board. I feel that she understands the responsibility to the District’s students, faculty and administration and also to the taxpayers.
It has been demonstrated that money does not necessarily correlate to an educated student body. When fewer than 50% of our students test at grade level, our focus should be on improving the product before seeking more money. I believe that Libby will do the research necessary to identify and remediate the issues.