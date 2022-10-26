I have known Libby for 17-plus years and she is the most loyal friend a person could have. When she told me she was considering running for Fountain Hills School Board I was not at all surprised (well maybe a little bit).
Libby has such a heart for children and families. She is an amazing wife to her husband, Shaun, and a wonderful mother of 13 children. Libby has made a difference in the world already and I know she will make a difference for our children once elected to the Fountain Hills School Board. She is here for your children, grandchildren, foster children and the parents and grandparents of Fountain Hills.