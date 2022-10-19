According to an article in the Oct. 5 issue of The Fountain Hills Times the FHEA has voted to support more of the same. Contrary to the supposed FHEA’s collective opinion, it seems that there has been an outcry from the residents for a positive change on the School Board.
Some previous School Board members openly called for non-parent candidates; yet aren’t supportive of a fresh face with new ideas. Why do bond and override questions from a regular citizen like Libby scare members of the FHEA? What are they afraid of? Or do they just want us to throw more money at the problem and hope for the best, as it has been happening for years and years. Common sense says that this has not worked and needs to be scrutinized by regular citizens, accountants and parents. Libby Settle is a great example of all three, an accountant, a regular citizen and a parent.