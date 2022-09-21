I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Libby Settle for School Board in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
I have known Libby’s family since 2005 and have always been impressed with them, their honesty and integrity. Her willingness to selflessly serve has been demonstrated by her adoption of 10 children from the Arizona Foster Care system. Her extensive experience as a wife and mother, her teaching background, her years of accounting practice and her knowledge gained as a small business owner/operator qualify her for this position without question.