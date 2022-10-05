A simple message to all Arizonans, Democrat, Independent or Republican, If you think things are going well or will improve, I suggest you take a look at your 40lK, at your brokerage statement, the value of your home, the price of groceries, and the wave of 85,000 IRS agents coming your way.
And this all has taken place in a mere two years under the policies of the far-left Democrats. I won't even go into social matters, our schools, an out-of-control FBI and Justice Department, a depleted military, the border and on and on it goes.
You must vote change at all levels of government from School Board to Senator. Did you know Arizona's Senator, Democrat Mark Kelly stands with Pocahontas Senator Warren and AOC, among other radicals? Not only did he support Abortion up until just before birth (I call that murder) he was a Sponsor of the bill! He must not be allowed back in the Senate. Are you going to vote for the evil policies the Democrats and Mark Kelly promote or vote for Blake Masters who stands for all the things we hold dear. Do not let Arizona down, vote straight Republican up and down the ticket.