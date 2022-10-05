A simple message to all Arizonans, Democrat, Independent or Republican, If you think things are going well or will improve, I suggest you take a look at your 40lK, at your brokerage statement, the value of your home, the price of groceries, and the wave of 85,000 IRS agents coming your way.

And this all has taken place in a mere two years under the policies of the far-left Democrats. I won't even go into social matters, our schools, an out-of-control FBI and Justice Department, a depleted military, the border and on and on it goes.