Daybreak is a stark example of how this Town Council votes against the will of the people. Five members voted for this obscene project, proclaiming their infinite superior knowledge in such matters. Let’s all remember who these people are, just ordinary citizens, and remember their names for future elections.
They neither have more knowledge or expertise than the majority of the citizens of this town. May we all remember that we are smart, as well. I’m sure you have seen the signs around town to vote no on both proposed changes that these five voted for. You must vote in order to be heard. Tell the five who voted yes that this project is wrong for Fountain Hills and they are wrong for voting to make these substantial changes to the town.
But Daybreak isn’t the only nightmare on the agenda. These experts, a term used loosely, want to put a motel on the postage stamp parcel across the street from the new mini hospital on Saguaro by changing that zoning from C1 to C2, against the wishes of all the neighbors in that area, even though P&Z unanimously voted to deny a zoning change. The excuse is always that the town needs the revenue. That’s a decent project, absolutely in the wrong location. The hospital wants a 24-hour use permit granted while leaving all the promises to the neighbors unfulfilled that gained their support in the first place.
There is only one fix for all this. Remember, you are just as smart. Keep track of how they vote and start removing at every election period anyone who votes against the people on these issues and proclaims their superior intelligence on such matters. First chance is no on Daybreak, then remember them in August.