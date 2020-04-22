The vote is coming up for Daybreak. You have seen the signs, both big and small. Obviously, there is a lot of money behind the developers and only a small fraction of money from those concerned citizens to try and combat the big developer mentality.
Even the letters in the pamphlet for the development were all paid for by the developers, whereas citizens spent $100 from their own pockets to tell you that Daybreak and 400 apartment rentals on Shea and Palisades is not a good fit for Fountain Hills. Now the wealthy developers are paying for sponsored ads on the Web and in Facebook trying to convince you that the town will get “millions” and “more open space.” Really? Well, the facts can be found on no2daybreak.com.
The only opinions there are the letters to the editor. Unlike the developers, who tell you they have supporters who don’t even exist or live elsewhere, we will show you what you really need to know to be able to make an informed decision for Propositions 427 and 428.
I know we all want what is best for this town we call home, and remember, the developers can’t even call this home. They just come in and make their money and leave us with destruction left behind with every hillside and canyon they have touched. Let’s show them with our pen by voting “no” that we are sick and tired of being railroaded into accepting whatever they ask for from five of our Town Council members who ignored their own Planning and Zoning Commission. Don’t miss a Daybreak virtual meeting on Thursday night (4/23) at 6 p.m. Go to the website, no2daybreak.com, for login information. There will be a very informative speaker who knows the truth and the facts of the Daybreak project.