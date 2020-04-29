During the last two weeks white and blue signs have been appearing all over town, like the weeds in my yard, declaring millions in town revenue. So, I looked up the financial study reference, Project Daybreak Impact Analysis, prepared by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). I contacted their office to get an understanding of the assumptions made to arrive at the economic benefit to Fountain Hills. I corresponded with the VP, Research and Analytics, and she stated the parameters of their study were provided by the Town of Fountain Hills Economic Development personnel.
So, I wrote the Fountain Hills Economic Development Director, James Smith, who started in May of this year, and he stated that he became aware of the GPEC study when he received a copy before it went to the Town Council. However, James has been unable to locate any written or electronic correspondence with GPEC.
After this information, I have written GPEC again asking for the parameters and methodology, supplied by the Fountain Hills Economic Development personnel to develop the financial benefits of this project.
Millions in town revenue, who is to say, but I remember when Park Place and its 220 apartments were being promoted in a very similar manner. And look at Avenue of the Fountains today, after we are told by the developers that Park Place is completely occupied. So, what impact has Park Place had on downtown Fountain Hills? A relocated sushi restaurant and a new clothing store.
The only people guaranteed to profit from Daybreak are the out-of-town developers; that’s where the millions will end up. Daybreak will be Park Place on steroids!
Vote no on Proposition 427 and 428.