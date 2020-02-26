Be sure to vote no and no again on the Daybreak initiative.
The proposed Daybreak project will be a disaster for our beautiful, Dark Sky and quiet town for the following reasons:
*400 rental units surrounded by single family homes makes no sense whatsoever.
*1,200 cars per day to exit and enter at Palisades and Shea Blvd. will surely make one of our town’s main crossroads to be virtually unusable, especially at rush hours.
*Our Planning and Zoning Commission said this project does not belong there and voted no.
*The mayor voted no and was joined by one council member; the other five members did not vote no despite the denial by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Shame on them.
*It would be very difficult for a three-story, 400-unit apartment complex to comply with Dark Sky designation.
*1,800 of our citizens and registered voters stood up for all of us and caused this matter to be placed on your ballot. Thus, we can stop this nonsense by voting no and no again on the two Daybreak initiatives on the ballot you will receive on April 22, which is due May 19, 2020.
Please help us to stop this nonsense by voting no and no again. I am a 21-year resident of our very special Dark Sky town.