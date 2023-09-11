I implore my fellow Fountain Hills town residents to vote “no” on the upcoming Four Peaks Property ballot question.
Dr. J and the school board can offer no guarantee to town residents that the property will not be sold or leased to groups who wish to develop the parcel into something that will seek to change the very fabric of the neighborhood and the serenity of the beautifully refurbished Four Peaks Park that is adjacent to the property.
In fact, at an April 12 School Board meeting, a developer proposed to the school district a plan whereby the land would be leased and then would have built an Olympic-sized pool that would not be for the town to use but would be used to rent to outside groups and 60-68 housing units (two-story “high density” construction)—all on that small parcel of land. I encourage everyone to watch the presentation—it is available on YouTube.
This proposal, or others like it, that would seek to change the zoning of the land would create a permanent scar on a neighborhood filled with the families who are year-round residents, active members of the Fountain Hills community—many of whom have students who attend the Fountain Hills schools.
Moreover, it would destroy the beauty of Four Peaks Park, which draws families from all over town and has become a hub for town family events.
Until the School Board can offer a clear plan and vision for the Four Peaks property that does not involve selling or leasing it to developers who wish to change its zoning, I will be voting “no” on the Four Peaks ballot question and I encourage others to do the same.