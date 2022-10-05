Blake Masters can win the Arizona Senate seat! Blake graduated from Stanford and Stanford Law School, and then the overachiever founded a multi-million-dollar high tech business. He was born in Arizona and lives here with his wife and three small boys.

This is what I know of Blake Masters. He won his Republican Primary on Aug. 2, by 12%, that’s a landslide by any measure. He carried 14 of 15 Arizona Counties. Blake is well positioned to beat Mark Kelly who votes in lock step with the far-left D.C. liberals and Biden.