Blake Masters can win the Arizona Senate seat! Blake graduated from Stanford and Stanford Law School, and then the overachiever founded a multi-million-dollar high tech business. He was born in Arizona and lives here with his wife and three small boys.
This is what I know of Blake Masters. He won his Republican Primary on Aug. 2, by 12%, that’s a landslide by any measure. He carried 14 of 15 Arizona Counties. Blake is well positioned to beat Mark Kelly who votes in lock step with the far-left D.C. liberals and Biden.
Sixty-eight percent of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, that the border is wide open pouring in illegals and drugs, inflation is rampant, and that Mark Kelly embraces and votes almost 100% with Joe Biden’s agenda. The pathway to control of the US Senate runs right through Arizona and Blake Masters, that’s why the far left is going crazy with George Soros money dumping millions and millions into keeping Mark Kelly in office. Kelly who lives in Tucson, a short distance to the border cannot even utter the word border. As a critical border senator, Kelly alone could have made a difference, but he didn’t. All he needed to do was take a stand.
He was the critical vote on Biden’s inflation bill! He just needed to grow a spine and say I’m not voting for the inflation bill until you put 25,000 more agents on the border. He caved, did not do anything, got nothing for Arizona. Blake is the only one who is smart enough, tough enough, fired up enough and will fight like a cornered cat for Arizona. This young entrepreneur, lawyer, father and husband is worthy of your vote, I know he's getting mine.