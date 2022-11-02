I choose Libby Settle for School Board.
As the final days arrive to make our choice of candidates for various offices, one candidate is an easy decision. I have known Libby and her family for many years. We have watched the family grow and the challenges they have overcome are significant.
I’ve spoken to her about the school situation. Her plan seems to be the most thoughtful and balanced approach for the kids and the community. I believe she cares enough to make the hard decisions that some other candidates won’t. She has the ability to apply tough love and develop a strategy for the long term. She is not wasteful but manages to provide all the necessities for success.
I hope you have taken time to know Libby and share my confidence in voting for her, too. If you don’t know her, please reach out and spend a few minutes getting to know her. Trust me, you won’t regret it.