I have known Jenny and her incredible family for the past seven years. I was privileged to have one of their amazing daughters in my kindergarten classroom. I have also sat on site council with Jenny’s husband, Kim, for multiple years.
I can say, wholeheartedly, that Jenny is extremely invested, committed and compassionate about our schools. Jenny and Kim have personally donated funds to attain supplemental curriculums to support students in their learning. They are very supportive of staff and teachers, always giving a helping hand when needed. They have both always gone out of their way to be of service on committees, attending and participating in fund raisers, and in any way needed.