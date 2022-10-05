I met Tara Lamar 11 years ago when our daughters attended kindergarten together at McDowell Mountain Elementary School. I remember Tara volunteering her time in the schools to assist teachers and students in the classrooms. Her fun, outgoing personality and contagious laugh drew me to her to become friends.
As time went on, her determination to be a champion for students and teachers really shined when she was president of the PTO. I recall Tara exemplifying this with her PTO Board initiative that merged McDowell Mountain Elementary School into Falcons unifying our district into one mascot. Tara has a way of bringing people together to create a connected community.