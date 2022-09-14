I am pleased to write on behalf of Jenny Guerrette, candidate for the Fountain Hills Unified School District #98 Governing Board.
I have known Jenny for over five years both professionally and personally, and I believe she would make an excellent board member. Jenny is invested in the community and the schools as a parent and a volunteer. She brings excellent critical thinking skills, she listens to others and will work with the Board to make the best decisions to support the students and staff.
As a member of the Governing Board, Jenny would provide strong and thoughtful leadership as the Board continues to work to strengthen and improve teacher and student retention. She has an understanding of the budget process and would be an excellent steward of the tax dollars the Board oversees.
Jenny was a volunteer on the 2021 Override Committee and has served as a volunteer in many of the school programs and extracurricular activities.
The FHUSD Governing Board performs a great service to the Fountain Hills community and has been very fortunate to attract strong leadership to those who have chosen to run for this board. Jenny Guerrette will provide thoughtful, strong and effective leadership. Please vote for Jenny Guerrette for FHUSD School Board!