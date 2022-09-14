I am pleased to write on behalf of Jenny Guerrette, candidate for the Fountain Hills Unified School District #98 Governing Board.

I have known Jenny for over five years both professionally and personally, and I believe she would make an excellent board member. Jenny is invested in the community and the schools as a parent and a volunteer. She brings excellent critical thinking skills, she listens to others and will work with the Board to make the best decisions to support the students and staff.