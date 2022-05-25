A resident with a very furrowed brow wrote in recently, concerned that having a teacher like Cindy Couture, with over 43 years’ experience as an educator, including 11 in Fountain Hills, was insufficient qualification to run for Town Council.
That same resident also brought national politics into the picture, lamenting that Cindy would be sympathetic to Democratic policies. Policies, of course, that have brought record low unemployment, the highest growth rate in decades, a decline in the deficit – this year alone – of $1.6 trillion, free vaccines easily available to everybody and much-needed COVID relief even to businesses owned by Arizona Republican power brokers.
I guess our distressed correspondent would like a candidate for Council that ran almost every business they owned into the ground, ran a scam real estate school and was ordered by a judge to shut down a charitable foundation. Oh, and someone who wouldn’t bat an eyelash at putting 400 sober homes in Fountain Hills if it benefited the candidate financially.
For myself, I’d be tickled pink to have somebody on the council with a master’s degree (and who was close to earning a Ph.D.) helping to guide our town forward. As a teacher, Cindy has dealt successfully with all sorts of people, from children and teens to parents with wildly different viewpoints, personalities and temperaments.
Among Cindy’s skills is the ability to research and evaluate complex ideas, proposals and proposed legislation. She will employ those skills to reach informed decisions, always with the welfare of the town and its people as her first priority. She has no other agenda than to serve us.
If you want somebody whip-smart and unfailingly cheerful, who can handle large workloads and cares deeply about this town, vote for Cindy Couture!