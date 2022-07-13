I attended the Chamber of Commerce forum. I congratulate the chamber for organizing and hosting this event, as it informs Fountain Hills residents of very important issues concerning our town.
I listened to all four candidates running for Town Council. While all four had much to say concerning aims and objectives for our town, one person that clearly stood out was Brenda Kalivianakis. Brenda has a complete understanding of issues that our town faces. She understands fiscal responsibility, infrastructure issues, importance of commerce and honoring all Town Council commitments. She is committed to truly represent the needs and desires of all residents. She is clearly a leader, the most knowledgeable person, of all four candidates as exhibited during the forum.
Most importantly, she will bridge the gap between various political ideologies and seems to want an end to the division that separates the folks of Fountain Hills. I will continue to get to know the candidates better but for this voter, my mind is made up after the forum. I will vote for Brenda K. this Aug. 2.