I hope voters have longer memory than the press. Time, NPA and the Republic last week anointed candidate for Secretary of State, Fontes; not mentioning his rogue behavior and actions while Maricopa County Recorder. For 18 years Helen Purcell followed the law as Maricopa County Recorder, as the administrator doesn’t create laws, their task is to follow the laws passed by the legislators and Governor “And to keep our honor clean.”
That’s not what Fontes did before being fired by the voters in 2020. When voting in November remember Fontes, the activist, partisan Recorder who decided without authority to mail out absentee ballots for all Democrats, whether ballots had been requested on not. This was significant because two weeks ago I visited a home in my precinct and from the up-to-date voters roll I asking to speak with the voter from the rolls. The occupant said that she had moved sixteen years ago. He said that he was still receiving ballots for her for each election. The occupant told me that if he was a criminal he could have mailed in her ballots each time.