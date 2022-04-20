My wife and I have lived in Fountain Hills for 27 years.
During that time my wife has been Businessperson of the Year and I have been president of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board and CEO of the Greater Fountain Hills Business Alliance. A lot of changes have taken place. I believe under the leadership of Mayor Ginny Dickey, Fountain Hills is experiencing some of the best of times for small business and the community as a whole.
Please follow my lead and vote to re-elect Mayor Dickey so Fountain Hills will continue to prosper.