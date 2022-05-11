This has been a turbulent, but oftentimes rewarding year for our town. Often, hidden agendas have gotten in the way of some decisions made. There is, and has always been, one person who always spoke the truth; no hidden agenda, no wishy-washy answer that said nothing. That person is Ginny Dickey.
What you see is what you get. When she was on the School Board or on the Town Council for many years, she continued to speak plain and simple, willing to hear others out, and pointing out areas of disagreements. I like that; honest and direct.
This is the kind of Mayor we have had and should continue to have in Fountain Hills. There is no arguing how much she loves this town and has always volunteered her time and energy to keep it so.
Please vote for Ginny this August for a clear path ahead.