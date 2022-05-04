A primary theme in my several letters to The Times describes the need to know and understand how the State’s rules and regulations control how the Town may generate and spend its monies. It is not like sitting down to your kitchen table and making a budget for managing your personal income. Foremost among them is the Town’s budget must be balanced and for that reason, the willingness to put aside political preferences and make decisions that are in the best interest of the Town is paramount.
Cindy Couture has owned a home in Fountain Hills since the late 1990s, taught in the high school for over a decade. A regular volunteer, she is active in a number of town groups, has been involved with the Great Fair for years, participates in the annual Make a Difference Day, many educational causes and volunteer work at the schools. She has supported the Dark Sky group by painting park lighting bollards and running the art contest, and the VFW’s Voice of Democracy Contest. She attends or views every Town Council meeting. She has spent her life in service to others as an educator and is open to ideas for improving our town. She will protect our property values and our neighborhoods, slow growth, and keep Fountain Hills’ small-town character.
As an educator, Cindy had to do what was best for her students. As a Town Council member, she will do the same for us!
For these reasons, I support her in the race for Town Council and will cast my vote for her in the Aug. 2 election, and hope that you will as well.