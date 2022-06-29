Aligned against both Council candidate Cindy Couture and Mayor Ginny Dickey are four right-wing candidates. Their joint campaign seeks to take over our Town government. It is supported by the local Republican organization, which cares nothing about this election’s former nonpartisanship. Their message is dissonance and regression.
The perpetually scowling 90-year-old, admitted criminal Arpaio has no clue about Town government. In all his campaigns he’s consistently exclaimed, “I’m an Army veteran; Korea.” The juxtaposition telegraphs a false implication; his overseas service was in France.
He’s never debated an opponent and avoided facing our always-prepared mayor in debate by bugging out at the last moment. His running mate, Kalivianakis, shamelessly accepted praise on Women Veterans Day. In fact, she was simply a saxophonist in the nonmilitary, local civilian volunteer CG Auxiliary band. Toth is an inexperienced 23-year-old who hurriedly expunged questionable “America-First” posts from her Facebook page when she filed to run. Skillicorn is a resigned legislator who left Illinois mid-term and in a public huff when he lost reelection.
By comparison, Cindy Couture is a person of integrity and character, with a long history of service. A community-involved property owner here since 1998, she is knowledgeable on Town matters. Cindy taught many of your children as a long-tenured FHHS teacher. As English Department chair and an HOA treasurer, she gained experience managing budgets and an appreciation for financial stability achieved through prudent spending.
Cindy is always willing to research issues. She seeks solutions in a collegial, nonpartisan manner. She supports MCSO’s programs for speed enforcement and neighborhood safety. She listens before she acts.
Cindy Couture deserves a seat on our Town Council. Please help ensure that she wins one of the three open seats by “bullet voting” only for Cindy Couture for Town Council.