Please support Cindy Couture for Fountain Hills Town Council in the Aug. 2 Primary Election. Voting begins in early July; if you will be traveling, please request that your ballot be sent to another address.
Cindy is, like most of us, a responsible citizen who cares about our community. She has lived and worked in Fountain Hills for many years, and she loves it here. As English teachers at Fountain Hills High School, Cindy and her late husband, Bob, developed lasting relationships with the students, parents and the School District staff. She knows this community as well as anyone.
Respected and highly valued by those who know her, Cindy is constantly being asked to take on important tasks. Through her extensive volunteer activities, she has proven herself a capable leader who knows how to get the job done. I have enjoyed working with Cindy on many community projects, including this year’s Dark Sky Festival Student Art Contest.
I admire her joyful, positive attitude! She is not a politician or a developer; she is not networking for clients and there is no hidden agenda. She is a longtime resident who wants to preserve our beautiful neighborhoods while encouraging economic opportunity. Her presence on the Council will bring balance and fairness. Although her life is busy and full, she has risen to the challenge of representing all Fountain Hills residents on our Town Council. Vote for Cindy, you will be glad you did.