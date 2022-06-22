I’m voting for Cindy Couture in her run for a seat on Fountain Hills Town Council.
Why? The answer is simple. Cindy has lived and worked in Fountain Hills for 18 years. She knows our town’s history, its concerns and its challenges.
The many letters to the editor over the past several months acknowledge Cindy’s leadership skills, financial expertise and ability to work with groups and individuals alike. She is definitely the best choice of the four candidates running. I have known her for years and strongly endorse her.
One aspect of this election has been bothering me. I see signs, Facebook posts and letters to the editor using innuendo to smear Cindy as well as Ginny Dickey, our amazing mayor. The latest have been calling them leftists. Telling the truth about a candidate’s flaws is one thing. Making up falsehoods about a candidate is wrong. I hope you will show these negative folks that lying and smearing candidates is not the Fountain Hills way.