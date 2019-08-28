I am writing in support of Jerry Butler for re-election to the Sanitary District of Fountain Hills. He has an excellent record of being a responsible, caring and dedicated volunteer in Fountain Hills. Additionally, his experience as a professional engineer in several states in the field of civil engineering is a welcome plus to his credibility.
Jerry has worked diligently as a current director of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District and has tirelessly endeavored to develop Fountain Hills to its fullest potential through his work on the Town’s Strategic Planning Advisory Commission, as a member of the Downtown Visioning Project and several other community boards and commissions. Please vote for Jerry Butler and allow him to continue to work to improve our wonderful community.