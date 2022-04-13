I am writing this letter to support the candidacy of Brenda Kalivianakis for Town Council.
My wife and I moved here four years ago and love this town, but have been dismayed by how our town is currently governed. Prior to running for office, we got to know Brenda from attending Phil’s classic car show on Sundays. As a fellow car buff, I’ve always enjoyed the thoughtful conversations with her in addition to the cars.
She has an impressive resume including being an attorney, a business owner and a member of the United States Coast Guard Aux. Although I still can't pronounce her last name, I believe she is the candidate to bring the balance to the Town Council we so urgently need. She has a strong desire to serve the people, preserve our quality of life and do so in a fiscally responsible manner. She is thoughtful, openminded and actually listens to people. In this age of political division, I find this most refreshing and pray for more people like Brenda to enter public service.
If given the opportunity, I know she will do a wonderful job and make Fountain Hills an even better place for all of us. Please vote for Brenda K!