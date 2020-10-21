Monday morning Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “disaster,” says Americans “are tired of COVID” as the nation faces spiking cases.
As a long-term survivor from the AIDS pandemic, I plead with Republicans to consider Biden for president. If nothing else, this should be a deciding factor on who you pick as your candidate. To think that we have a president who undermines science, spreads misinformation, lies and now this is just unimaginable.
Please vote for Biden. He will be a leader to fight this pandemic and listen to science.