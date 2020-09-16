As a past Republican and LGBT resident of Fountain Hills and Wisconsin, I’m casting my vote for Biden.
Healthcare, social justice, a more united country, Social Security solvency and the need for a national policy with the pandemic are major reasons I chose to select Biden as president. Moreover, I want a candidate I don’t have to second guess, who has character and leads by example.
Join me in voting for Biden. Together we can have an opportunity for a brighter future and a more united country that is inclusive of all.