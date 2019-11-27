The Fountain Hills Robotics Club at the high school is hosting four robotics tournaments, including the state finals. Two of the events are for elementary schools on Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. One of the competitions is for high school on Jan. 5 and we host the state finals for middle school on Feb. 24.
We need students and adults to assist teams by doing check-ins, field set-up, calling teams to the tournament, etc. We also need help with line-up of teams in the waiting areas as well as inspections. No experience necessary. Come and have fun.
For further information, contract Dr. Paul McElligott at 480-664-5573 or email me at pmcelligott@fhacademics.org.