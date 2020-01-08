The Fountain Hills Robotics Club at the high school is hosting two robotics tournaments. Two of the events are for elementary schools on Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8.
We need students and adults to assist teams by doing check-ins, field set-up, calling teams to the tournament, etc. We also need help with line-up of teams in the waiting areas, as well as inspections. No experience necessary. Come and have fun.
For further information, contact Dr. Paul McElligott at 480-664-5573 or email me at pmcelligott@fhacademics.org.