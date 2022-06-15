If you live in Fountain Hills, chances are you benefit from one or more of the many volunteer organizations active in this town. Most are nonprofits who dedicate their expertise and efforts to specific objectives.
For example, Encore for More works to improve the lives of seniors in this wonderful community. Whether it is access to medical equipment, fun at Bingo, listening and learning at the speaker’s bureau, taking an Adventure Tour, or figuring out how to manage a smart phone, all these assist our aging population.
But Encore, like the other nonprofits, does not operate in a vacuum. Encore is closely affiliated with the Fountain Hills Community Foundation, which raises funds to distribute through grants to our town’s nonprofits. A successful fundraiser last November raised $49,000 and this past spring these funds were distributed to 23 local nonprofit groups.
Check out this effective foundation online at fountainhillsgives.com/membership and investigate joining with many other townspeople, like me, to grow this effort in support of our nonprofits. Your dollars will help in our goal of constantly working to make Fountain Hills an even better place to live.