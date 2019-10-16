Jumping through hoops should not be a prerequisite for volunteering for town needs. It should not be a difficult task to do volunteer for the town.
Make a Difference Day was nearly called off this year because of the issue of town liability. The liability issue has always come into question with our volunteer programs. I say, “get it fixed.” I don’t know what it will take to solve the problem, but it must be remedied.
In 2009 the town had over 100 employees. They now number in the mid-50s. Now, and in the future, volunteer help will be crucial to the town’s success. Town Council, put this problem on your rocket docket.